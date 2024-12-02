Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $2.06 Million Investment in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 619.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on BURL. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.69.

In related news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total value of $472,370.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,230.65. The trade was a 18.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BURL stock opened at $281.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $262.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.98. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.49 and a 1 year high of $298.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

