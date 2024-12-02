Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $2.07 Million Investment in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 114,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.10% of Fidelis Insurance at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Fidelis Insurance by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 12.8% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 655,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,839,000 after purchasing an additional 74,445 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 7.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelis Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,065,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelis Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelis Insurance Stock Performance

NYSE FIHL opened at $20.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day moving average of $17.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $21.32.

Fidelis Insurance Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.10%.

FIHL has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays began coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Fidelis Insurance Profile

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

