Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 5,410 Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMI. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 2,060.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the third quarter valued at $4,158,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Valmont Industries by 292.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 14.4% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 184,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,740,000 after acquiring an additional 23,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ecofi Investissements SA purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

VMI stock opened at $347.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.35. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.01 and a 1 year high of $354.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.69.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Valmont Industries from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Insider Transactions at Valmont Industries

In other news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total value of $5,380,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,968,950.40. The trade was a 9.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP R Andrew Massey sold 3,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,963,520. This trade represents a 29.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,977 shares of company stock valued at $6,971,695. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

