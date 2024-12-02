Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 4,287 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,287 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTWO. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 493,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 53,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 402,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,928,000 after purchasing an additional 10,837 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 28.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,127,000 after buying an additional 10,491 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of TTWO opened at $188.38 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.24 and a 52 week high of $190.43. The stock has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total value of $358,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,515.64. This represents a 17.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTWO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.75.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

