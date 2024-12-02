Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 7,784 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,784 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 3.8% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 68.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in Xylem by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 5.8% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Xylem by 56.7% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.64.

Shares of XYL opened at $126.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.72. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.67 and a 12 month high of $146.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.11. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

