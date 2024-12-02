Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $1.61 Million Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 34,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1,948.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 2,759.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $93,158.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,832.96. This represents a 25.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $3,804,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 362,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,258,129.85. This represents a 18.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,455 shares of company stock valued at $5,075,834. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travel + Leisure Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE TNL opened at $55.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.61. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $56.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.96.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 48.06%. The company had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TNL shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

