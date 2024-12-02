Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 71.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 117,800 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB opened at $58.52 on Monday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $60.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $71.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.36%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 80.17%.

WMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.79.

In other Williams Companies news, CAO Mary A. Hausman sold 7,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $447,641.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,805.40. This trade represents a 23.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $90,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 304,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,777,218. The trade was a 0.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

