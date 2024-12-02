Insider Selling: AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Director Sells $10,029,221.10 in Stock

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) Director Eduardo Vivas sold 30,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.67, for a total transaction of $10,029,221.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,576 shares in the company, valued at $29,950,765.92. This represents a 25.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ APP opened at $336.75 on Monday. AppLovin Co. has a one year low of $35.79 and a one year high of $344.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.05, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.86.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. AppLovin had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 122.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in AppLovin by 10.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,820,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,009 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 622.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,893,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,462,000 after buying an additional 6,801,138 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 7.2% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,702,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,557,000 after buying an additional 382,767 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 8.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,388,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,406,000 after buying an additional 428,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 12.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,946,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,418,000 after buying an additional 449,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

APP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $150.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $202.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $260.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.57.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

