Insider Selling: AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Director Sells $10,029,221.10 in Stock

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) Director Eduardo Vivas sold 30,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.67, for a total transaction of $10,029,221.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,576 shares in the company, valued at $29,950,765.92. This represents a 25.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
AppLovin Trading Up 2.5 %
NASDAQ APP opened at $336.75 on Monday. AppLovin Co. has a one year low of $35.79 and a one year high of $344.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.05, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.86.
AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. AppLovin had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 122.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.
APP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $150.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $202.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $260.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.57.
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.
