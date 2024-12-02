Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 3,274 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 52.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,274 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EGP. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the third quarter valued at $206,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,462,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 67,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,632,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3,258.6% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $172.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.30. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.23 and a 52-week high of $192.61. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $162.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.52 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $214.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $209.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $193.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.21.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

