Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG) Shares Sold by Freedom Investment Management Inc.

Freedom Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 35,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 79.9% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPG opened at $84.45 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a one year low of $68.97 and a one year high of $86.61. The stock has a market cap of $622.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.75.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

