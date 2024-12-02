iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Bought by Freedom Investment Management Inc.

Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter.

IUSB stock opened at $46.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.02. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $44.21 and a 52-week high of $47.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1577 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

