iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $215.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.13. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $167.64 and a 1-year high of $267.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5524 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

