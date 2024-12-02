JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 86,300 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in JOYY were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get JOYY alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YY. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of JOYY by 12.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in JOYY by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 21,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in JOYY by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in JOYY during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 36.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOYY Price Performance

JOYY stock opened at $38.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.25. JOYY Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $40.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on YY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of JOYY from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JOYY in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on YY

About JOYY

(Free Report)

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.