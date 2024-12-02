LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,002 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $9,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial by 360.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LPLA. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $309.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on LPL Financial from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $303.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.83.

Shares of LPLA opened at $325.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $274.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.19 and a 12-month high of $330.72.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 9.02%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

