MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) CEO James H. Litinsky Sells 300,000 Shares

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) CEO James H. Litinsky sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $6,066,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,043,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,830,996.72. This represents a 1.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MP stock opened at $21.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.51. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $21.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -39.02 and a beta of 2.23.

MP Materials declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in MP Materials by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 72,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 23,441 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 21,034 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the third quarter worth about $2,300,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $346,000. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MP Materials from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of MP Materials from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MP Materials from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on MP Materials from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on MP Materials from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

