National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently commented on NGG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on National Grid in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

National Grid Trading Up 0.6 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Grid in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in National Grid in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in National Grid in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in National Grid by 89.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NGG opened at $63.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. National Grid has a 12 month low of $55.13 and a 12 month high of $73.40.

National Grid Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $2.4939 dividend. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

