National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.
Several analysts recently commented on NGG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on National Grid in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on National Grid
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
National Grid Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSE:NGG opened at $63.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. National Grid has a 12 month low of $55.13 and a 12 month high of $73.40.
National Grid Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $2.4939 dividend. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.
About National Grid
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than National Grid
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Analog Devices: Why the Uptrend Could Accelerate in 2025
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Texas Pacific Land: Permian Basin Powerhouse With an AI Edge
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.