NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Position Increased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,232,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 90,422 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.15% of NovoCure worth $253,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordwand Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC now owns 3,029,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,824 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 824,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,886,000 after purchasing an additional 16,339 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in NovoCure by 171.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 760,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,022,000 after purchasing an additional 480,600 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in NovoCure by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 742,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,726,000 after buying an additional 40,870 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NovoCure by 234.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 431,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after buying an additional 302,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Stock Performance

NVCR stock opened at $20.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.39. NovoCure Limited has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 25.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. The business had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. NovoCure’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVCR

NovoCure Profile

(Free Report)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company’s TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.