Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 67.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 238.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 44 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 346.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $703.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $673.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $691.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $691.40.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $702.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $656.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $585.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $90.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.43. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $426.78 and a 1-year high of $712.42.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.14 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

In other news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.04, for a total transaction of $3,434,178.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,263,244.80. The trade was a 27.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 5,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.04, for a total transaction of $3,708,622.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,350 shares in the company, valued at $9,686,464. This trade represents a 27.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,077 shares of company stock valued at $12,303,829 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

