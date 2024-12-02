Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,074 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 24,956 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 281.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 328 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 203.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 409 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 414.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 453 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.27.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $88.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.70. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $61.60 and a one year high of $89.73.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The food distribution company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.22 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

