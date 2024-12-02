Quantbot Technologies LP Decreases Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,064 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADM. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 15,790.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,596,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,232,000 after buying an additional 7,549,083 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 73.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,830,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,992 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 33.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,979,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,494 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 689.7% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,008,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,948,000 after purchasing an additional 880,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,695,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $10,298,438.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,047,857.10. The trade was a 39.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE ADM opened at $54.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.92 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

