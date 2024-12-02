Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $1.01 Million in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 307.1% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Energizer during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Energizer by 22.4% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Energizer by 2,650.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energizer Stock Down 0.4 %

ENR opened at $38.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.28 and its 200-day moving average is $30.99. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $39.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 73.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Energizer’s payout ratio is 230.77%.

In other news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 1,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $71,148.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,115.26. This represents a 25.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sara B. Hampton sold 2,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $108,233.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,401.15. This trade represents a 37.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,860 shares of company stock worth $334,694. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Energizer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lowered Energizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Energizer from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Energizer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.63.

About Energizer

(Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

