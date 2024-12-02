Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 12,514 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 932.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,514 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 51,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In related news, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 69,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $5,317,830.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,412 shares in the company, valued at $494,172.84. This represents a 91.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $9,799,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 333,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,144,958.88. The trade was a 28.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,560,660 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $77.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.87. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.63 and a fifty-two week high of $77.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SSNC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

