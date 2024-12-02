Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 16,779 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,779 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter worth $60,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 34.3% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SAND. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.35.

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

NYSE:SAND opened at $5.79 on Monday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $44.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This is a boost from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

