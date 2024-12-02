Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Stake in BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TBBB. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BBB Foods by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in BBB Foods by 118.5% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in BBB Foods during the second quarter worth $103,000. Engle Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BBB Foods by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. now owns 720,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of BBB Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. 8.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded BBB Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BBB Foods in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of BBB Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BBB Foods from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BBB Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

BBB Foods stock opened at $28.22 on Monday. BBB Foods Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $35.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.91 and its 200 day moving average is $28.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins.

