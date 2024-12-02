Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 17,123 The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in AZEK during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 183.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AZEK in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in AZEK by 106.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in AZEK by 5,452.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AZEK. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AZEK from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AZEK from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AZEK from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AZEK from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Loop Capital cut AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AZEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.82.

AZEK Stock Performance

NYSE:AZEK opened at $53.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The AZEK Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.14 and a fifty-two week high of $54.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 51.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.88.

AZEK Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

