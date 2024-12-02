Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 6,882 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,882 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in BlackLine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the second quarter worth $64,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 31.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Karole Morgan-Prager sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,865 shares in the company, valued at $6,262,575. This trade represents a 8.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $299,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 226,844 shares in the company, valued at $12,022,732. This represents a 2.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 134,108 shares of company stock worth $7,488,826. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on BlackLine from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on BlackLine from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.10.

BL opened at $62.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.78. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $69.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 63.28, a P/E/G ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.90.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

