Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of ATI during the second quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in ATI by 557.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ATI by 294.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATI in the second quarter valued at about $205,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on ATI from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of ATI from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ATI from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of ATI in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of ATI from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ATI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.71.

ATI Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $60.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.58. ATI Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.04 and a 12-month high of $68.92.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATI declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $700.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at ATI

In related news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,555,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 486,443 shares in the company, valued at $30,271,347.89. The trade was a 4.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATI Company Profile

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

