Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.08% of Forward Air as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 33.5% in the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 2,329.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FWRD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $47.00 price target on shares of Forward Air and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Forward Air to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Forward Air from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Forward Air from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $36.69 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. Forward Air Co. has a 12-month low of $11.21 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

