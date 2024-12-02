Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 131,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,868,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,257,000 after purchasing an additional 195,663 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ready Capital by 84.0% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,989,000 after buying an additional 657,465 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 1.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,366,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,508,000 after buying an additional 23,970 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ready Capital by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,189,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,734,000 after acquiring an additional 38,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 792,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,047,000 after acquiring an additional 25,545 shares during the period. 55.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ready Capital from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.04.

Ready Capital Price Performance

RC opened at $7.37 on Monday. Ready Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $11.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Ready Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is -142.86%.

Ready Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.