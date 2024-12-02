Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $227.77.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $238.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Insider Activity at Reinsurance Group of America

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

In related news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $264,734.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,812.29. This represents a 8.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth about $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of RGA stock opened at $228.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.92. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12 month low of $157.48 and a 12 month high of $233.81.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 21.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.69%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

