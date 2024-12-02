ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,639 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in ReNew Energy Global were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in ReNew Energy Global by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,779,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,191 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 15.3% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 13,506,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,402 shares in the last quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 69.3% in the third quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP now owns 3,654,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,990,000 after buying an additional 1,495,819 shares during the period. M&G PLC purchased a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter valued at $8,097,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the second quarter valued at $5,686,000. 43.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on RNW. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on ReNew Energy Global from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ReNew Energy Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

ReNew Energy Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RNW opened at $6.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.52 and a beta of 0.95. ReNew Energy Global Plc has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $7.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.94.

About ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

