Short Interest in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Expands By 32.9%

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 634,300 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the October 31st total of 477,100 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 218,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Armstrong World Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $159.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $83.59 and a fifty-two week high of $164.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.21.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $386.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. This is a positive change from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 21.69%.

AWI has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $148.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWI. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 5.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

