Short Interest in DigiAsia Corp. (NASDAQ:FAAS) Expands By 33.8%

DigiAsia Corp. (NASDAQ:FAAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 478,100 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the October 31st total of 357,300 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 683,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
DigiAsia Price Performance
Shares of FAAS opened at $0.58 on Monday. DigiAsia has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $13.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.15.
About DigiAsia
