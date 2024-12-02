Short Interest in DigiAsia Corp. (NASDAQ:FAAS) Expands By 33.8%

DigiAsia Corp. (NASDAQ:FAAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 478,100 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the October 31st total of 357,300 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 683,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of FAAS opened at $0.58 on Monday. DigiAsia has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $13.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.15.

About DigiAsia

Digiasia Bios develops an application platform that offers digital payments, lending, and remittance services in Indonesia. It offers services under brands, such as KasPro, KreditPro, and RemitPro. Digiasia Bios was founded in 2017 and is based in Jakarta, Indonesia.

