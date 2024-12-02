STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Freedom Investment Management Inc.

Freedom Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 11.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in STERIS by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 215.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 8,417 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.32, for a total value of $365,532.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,363.04. This trade represents a 12.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 23,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total value of $5,763,004.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,930 shares in the company, valued at $10,603,710. This trade represents a 35.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
STERIS Stock Up 0.7 %
STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.02. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. STERIS’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
STERIS Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 52.05%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently weighed in on STE. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of STERIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on STERIS from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on STE
About STERIS
STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.
