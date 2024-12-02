Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SUN. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Sunoco by 26,345.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,351,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,258 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 5,437.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 572,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,747,000 after buying an additional 562,435 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 176.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 700,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,591,000 after buying an additional 447,072 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 571,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,315,000 after acquiring an additional 258,103 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Sunoco in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SUN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Sunoco Price Performance

Shares of SUN stock opened at $56.46 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.31. Sunoco LP has a 1-year low of $49.45 and a 1-year high of $64.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunoco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.8756 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.46%.

Sunoco Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

