Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,826 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 2.8% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in Teck Resources by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 8,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.29.

TECK stock opened at $46.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.38. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.92. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $36.50 and a 1 year high of $55.13.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.24. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.0895 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.06%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

