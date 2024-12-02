The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Axon Enterprise worth $17,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,175,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,661,000 after purchasing an additional 127,769 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 13.9% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 682,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,695,000 after acquiring an additional 83,265 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 44.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 375,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,546,000 after acquiring an additional 114,800 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 368,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,496,000 after acquiring an additional 45,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,553,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $646.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $488.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.17, a PEG ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $224.28 and a 52 week high of $652.22.

AXON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $385.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.83.

In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $606.15, for a total transaction of $12,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 208,166 shares in the company, valued at $126,179,820.90. The trade was a 8.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 75,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.53, for a total value of $26,739,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,970,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,024,589.98. The trade was a 2.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 210,256 shares of company stock worth $87,783,120. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

