The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $14.90 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 39.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 189,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,540 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $14,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 27,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 16,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIDELIS iM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 48,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $77.78 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.72 and a 12 month high of $79.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.52.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.