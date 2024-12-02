Townsquare Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,099,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,127,000 after purchasing an additional 212,449 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,754,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,758,000 after buying an additional 129,479 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,842,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,428,000 after buying an additional 115,891 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,824,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,965,000 after acquiring an additional 41,065 shares during the period. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 1,072,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,907,000 after acquiring an additional 687,353 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $49.00 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $49.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.66.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
