Townsquare Capital LLC Boosts Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,595 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 888.9% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter worth $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 2,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.50.

ANSYS stock opened at $351.10 on Monday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.81 and a 52 week high of $364.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $330.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.11.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total value of $47,668.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,404.30. This represents a 4.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

