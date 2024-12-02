Townsquare Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $152,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,251,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,469,199,000 after acquiring an additional 165,631 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 33.4% during the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 19,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,619,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. This trade represents a 14.29 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. This represents a 18.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.14.

KKR stock opened at $162.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $144.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.74 and its 200 day moving average is $123.54. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.04 and a 52 week high of $163.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 13.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

