Townsquare Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 105.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 215,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,849,000 after buying an additional 110,497 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 45,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 15,988 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in TotalEnergies by 7.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 7.9% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $57.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.91. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $56.69 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.8308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 34.75%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen lowered TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas cut TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

