Townsquare Capital LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 404.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 39,735 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 415.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 11,182 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 21.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 87,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,820,000 after acquiring an additional 15,526 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 352.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 293.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $175.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.51 and a 200-day moving average of $126.73. The company has a market capitalization of $99.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.58 and a 1 year high of $176.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.463 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.33%.

APO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $149.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.05.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

