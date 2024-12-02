Townsquare Capital LLC Has $1.70 Million Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JKHY. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JKHY opened at $176.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.52. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.77 and a 52-week high of $189.63.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $600.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.29%.

In other news, insider David B. Foss sold 18,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $3,215,676.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,756,087.80. This represents a 11.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.73.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

