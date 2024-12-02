Townsquare Capital LLC Has $1.82 Million Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth $210,806,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 108,517.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,755,000 after buying an additional 48,833 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2,868.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 47,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,136,000 after acquiring an additional 48,769 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,920,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,740,348,000 after acquiring an additional 43,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 36.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 120,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $172,506,000 after acquiring an additional 32,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group
In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,376.42, for a total transaction of $7,531,770.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,659,098.16. This represents a 20.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.75, for a total transaction of $4,205,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,046,300. The trade was a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,944 shares of company stock valued at $23,541,085 over the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,252.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $949.99 and a 12-month high of $1,451.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,346.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1,316.87.
TransDigm Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $75.00 dividend. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th.
TransDigm Group Company Profile
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
