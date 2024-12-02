Townsquare Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Townsquare Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFAV. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 18,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 19,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period.

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $73.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.23. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

