Townsquare Capital LLC Makes New $1.67 Million Investment in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 33,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,406,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,736,000 after purchasing an additional 109,682 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 788.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,371,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,444,000 after buying an additional 1,217,217 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 630,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,659,000 after buying an additional 165,168 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 338,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,978,000 after buying an additional 22,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $15,875,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $50.09 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.08. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.71 and a fifty-two week high of $50.37.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.