Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases 2,414 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 390.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $40.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.36 and its 200 day moving average is $37.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00, a P/E/G ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $43.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $745.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 76.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WERN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.57.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

