Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases 2,421 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 148.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCHP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $101.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

MCHP stock opened at $68.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.71 and a 200-day moving average of $82.25. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $62.63 and a 12-month high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.455 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 127.27%.

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.