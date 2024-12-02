Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 2,113 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 2.9% during the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 3.2% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 116,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of FSK opened at $22.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.63 and its 200-day moving average is $20.18. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $22.39.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous None dividend of $0.64. This represents a yield of 12.7%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 136.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FSK

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.